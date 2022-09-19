Gary Rowett gives verdict on Callum Styles at Millwall after midfield performance v Blackpool

Despite Gary Rowett making a number of additions to his Millwall side throughout the summer, already this season he has been forced to play people out of position due to a number of injuries in the side.

Barnsley loanee Callum Styles played his first two games for Millwall as a left-back but against Blackpool this weekend was moved into his natural position as a midfielder.

Both Gary Rowett and Styles himself agree that midfield is his best place on the pitch and the Lions boss was positive when reflecting on the 22-year-old’s performance in his side’s 2-1 win as he told Southwark News: “I thought he did really well on the ball.

“I thought there were some good moments, he showed some real quality. I think there was a moment in the game where it was a little bit hectic, the ball went up in the air and came down, and where you might’ve expected him to hook it on or head it forward he just brought it down, relaxed and played.”

However, whilst Rowett was highly impressed at aspects of his game, he also feels there is work to be done in other areas, especially with the competition in a fit squad as he said: “I think with that comes one or two bits out of possession where I maybe need him to be a little more aggressive and alert, but he hasn’t played in there for a little bit. He played in there for Hungary against England, he’s a quality player, and I just felt that him and Billy [Mitchell] actually dovetails quite well today and there were some good bits.

“I thought when Shacks [Shackleton] went in there with the three of them that they looked quite good, and Sav [Saville] has shown what a good player he is over a long period of time. We’ve got good options in there, the likes of George Evans who I toyed with starting him today [Saturday], but I just felt it was maybe another game where we should go again with what we’ve got and see if it improves.

“It’s up to those players to keep doing the right things to stay or get into the team.”

The Verdict:

Callum Styles is a brilliant player but having been part of a Barnsley side that suffered relegation last season to then step back up to the Championship in a good side, he will no doubt take some time to increase his performances back to a higher standard.

It seems as though he put in a good display in midfield which is where he wants to play so he will have been glad to show his talent.

However, now it’s about developing his game to the next level and ensuring that he is as good out of possession as he is in possession.

With plenty of strong players around him though they will no doubt boost and encourage his own performances too.