Gary Rowett gives update on Millwall winger’s future

Gary Rowett has explained why Tyler Burey will be remaining with Millwall for the foreseeable future.

The Millwall boss has said why the winger will not be extending his loan with Hartlepool, at least not until later into the January transfer window.

Burey has spent the season with Hartlepool, but the deal has now expired, bringing him back to his parent club.

“At this moment in time, because of a lack of bodies, we feel we’ve got no option really other than to bring him back. Then we’ll assess where the squad is in a week’s time,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“If you’re looking at an ideal scenario it is that he comes back, we have a little look for a week or two, and we see if we lose or add any players in January – then we made a decision.”

Rowett was full of praise for Burey’s form at Hartlepool.

Unfortunately, injury slowed him down after an impressive first few games for the League Two side.

“He had a really explosive start at Hartlepool with three goals and if he had stayed clear of injury it would probably have been a slightly easier decision whether he came back to us or stayed out. The likelihood is that he’d probably have come back into our squad,” added Rowett.

Burey has only recently come back to full fitness and Millwall’s squad options have been left extremely bare following an outbreak of Covid-19 and other injuries keeping players out of action.

Their most recent game, a 3-2 loss at Bristol City, saw the team only name 14 players, the minimum required for a game to be played.

Millwall are currently 11th in the Championship, with 33 points from 24 games. Rowett’s side have lost three of their last five league games, winning the other two.

The Lions’ next game comes in the FA Cup, with a Third Round tie at home to London rivals Crystal Palace on January 8.

Their next league game comes at home to Nottingham Forest on January 15.

The Verdict

Considering Millwall can barely put together a team of players to field matches currently, then it makes a lot of sense to keep Burey.

This gives the winger a chance to show what he can do at this level.

Once players come back from injury and infection then it sounds like a move back to Hartlepool will be on the cards again.

It’s unfortunate the player has had his season disrupted like this, having to go back and forth from Hartlepool for only a few games.

However, the experience of some first team football with Millwall means it should be worth his while.

