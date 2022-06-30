Gary Rowett gives his verdict on the Benik Afobe transfer situation as he seals Millwall deal

Benik Afobe joined Millwall on loan for the season last year and did well at The Den scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances.

Out of contract with Stoke City this summer, the 29-year-old looked set for a move to Club Brugge but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

The striker has now joined Millwall on a permanent deal instead following his successful loan spell.

Speaking about the deal, Gary Rowett has admitted he spoke to the player throughout and was ready to pounce as he told News at Den: “I spoke to Benik all the way through. It’s such a difficult one because when you bring someone in on loan and you say we can give you that support and confidence and game time to go and show what you’re all – because before that obviously Benik had a tough few years – and when he goes and does it and does really well, you’ve got to accept that he’s done the job and is going to have options.

“I spoke to Benik all the way through, there were some options that came in quite quickly and quite strongly towards the end when we thought that we may have a chance of signing him.

“And then of course fortunately for us it didn’t work out that way [the move to Brugge] and we were in contact and ready to go.”

Millwall fans could feel as though Afobe isn’t committed to the cause at Millwall as he was set to make the move to Belgium but Rowett has assured this is not the case as he said: “I have to say, as soon as that move fell through Benik was straight on and he didn’t want to go anywhere else other than us. And he had other options, he had other good options in the Championship.

“That’s testament to how much he enjoyed last year and also how much he wants to kick on this year and be successful with us. That was great.

“I’m excited about what he can do this season along with others.”

The Verdict:

Obviously this is a transfer that took a bit of time to happen and had to go in a bit of a roundabout way. However, Rowett and the Millwall fans will be glad to see it go through now since the striker did do well with them last season and will be looking to help them again this year.

Of course there may be hesitancy from some Millwall fans about where his intentions lie ahead of the new season. But it’s worth remembering that the move he had set up before Millwall wasn’t a similar one but rather a different opportunity in another country and league.

Furthermore, Rowett is sure the 29-year-old is focused on the job at The Den now and with him targeting promotion next season, it’s unlikely he would sign someone he wasn’t sure was committed to the cause.