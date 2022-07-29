Gary Rowett gives his verdict on midfielder at Millwall ahead of the new season

Gary Rowett has been working hard this summer to try and get his Millwall side into shape for next season in the hope that they can push higher up the table.

The boss has added five new players so far this summer including Zian Flemming.

The 23-year-old has done well in pre-season, playing regularly and scoring for his new side, and Rowett is confident in the midfielder’s abilities, as he told News at Den: “He’s certainly ready to impact the Championship.

“There’s going to be some games that Zian can start immediately and others where I actually think it’ll be better for him to watch the game and then use his intelligence to find spaces later in the match.

“But ultimately we’ve brought him in to impact us and make the team better. There’s going to be the initial bedding-in period for any player coming from a different league, assessing the Championship and getting used to the intensity. But I’ve got absolutely no doubt that as soon as he gets used to that, be that one game, five games or ten games, that he’ll be a top player in this division for us.

“It’s up to me really to pick and choose those games and make sure that initial period for him is managed well and how I think it’ll be more effective for him.

“That’s why we signed him up [his versatility]. He’s got qualities that suit both positions in certain games. I think that if we play with two number eights, he can also play in one of those positions because he’s played there before.”

Millwall welcome Stoke City to the Den this weekend as they kick off their 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict:

Flemming is a player with plenty of potential and clearly his manager sees that.

However, at 23-years-old, there is still room for development for the player and his manager will be hoping he can help him with that this season.

It’s a great signing for Millwall ahead of the new season and with the club setting their ambitions high this season, Flemming will be keen to have the impact he manager believes him capable of.