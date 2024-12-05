Northampton Town are in search of a new manager following Jon Brady's surprise departure on Thursday morning.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas confirmed in a club statement that the club accepted the Aussie's resignation on Wednesday.

Former manager and Brady's assistant, Ian Sampson, will take the reins temporarily ahead of a crucial clash with bitter rivals Peterborough United next Monday evening.

There will be a period of mourning following Brady's departure, but the Northampton hierarchy must swiftly turn their attentions to sourcing a replacement.

After a 2-0 defeat to Stevenage on Tuesday, Northampton sit 21st in League One after a poor start to the season, the first time they have occupied a position in the drop zone since promotion back to the third tier in 2023.

Brady's departure comes as a shock to the Cobblers faithful, having overseen 200 games in charge and led the club to its best league finish since 2008 last season.

If Northampton want to retain their League One status for another season, it is crucial that they get their managerial appointment spot-on.

Here, FLW takes a look at three candidates that could potentially replace Northampton's outgoing double-centurion.

Gary Rowett

An ambitious option, Gary Rowett has been out of work since he left his temporary post at Birmingham City at the end of last season.

The 50-year-old made his name at fellow strugglers Burton Albion and barring a return to the Brewers, could be a real candidate for the Cobblers vacancy.

Rowett has also taken charge of Derby County, Stoke City, Millwall as well as a permanent spell at Birmingham to add to his interim stint.

Millwall finished 8th, 11th and 9th in the Championship under Rowett's guidance, but he left the club by mutual consent in October 2023 as their progress stalled.

For Northampton, moving for Rowett would be audacious but would certainly be a safe and reliable one with Rowett possessing a strong track record of results across multiple divisions.

Andy Woodman

A familiar face, Andy Woodman is another option Northampton could consider.

The former goalkeeper made 163 appearances for Cobblers in the 1990s and has been ever-impressive since stepping into first-team management with Bromley, winning promotion via the National League play-offs last term.

Woodman deploys a direct system with a strong emphasis on securing results at all costs. His National League promotion side possessed the ball the second lowest in the league, proving their comfort without the ball, which could benefit Northampton should they become entrapped in a relegation dogfight.

The 53-year-old would be a great fit with Cobblers' current squad and would certainly enjoy working with and could get the best out of tall striker Tom Eaves.

Woodman's Bromley side currently sit 19th in League Two, six points above the drop-zone, but the former Newcastle coach is only at the beginning of his managerial career, which has only shown upward trends thus far.

Woodman is employed by Bromley, but his head could well be turned by a club he holds close to his heart.

Pete Wild

Pete Wild has been a name on the lips of many clubs who have sacked or lost their managers so far this season, and deservedly so.

Wild is currently out of work, having left Barrow at the conclusion of last season following an impressive stint in Cumbria.

The 40-year-old led Barrow to a 9th-placed finish in his first season at the club, an improvement on 22nd the previous campaign, and has a stellar record for developing players.

Wild's Barrow side were built on great defensive resolve, which could sure Cobblers' defensive struggles from minute one and his ability to develop players aligns perfectly with the club's philosophy as a lower-spending League One club.

At 40, Wild is a younger option Town could consider and is on the lookout for opportunities in the third-tier after leaving Barrow.

Like Woodman, Wild would arrive from a lower level, but his CV suggests he has the ability to step up into League One and Northampton could be the club to give him that opportunity.