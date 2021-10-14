Gary Rowett facing Millwall selection headache

Gary Rowett has got his charges battling well in the top half of the Championship so far this year but going into their next clash against Luton, they may find themselves going into the game without key midfielder George Saville, as reported by News at Den.

Millwall are currently 11th in the league table and are also unbeaten in their last three fixtures, having beaten Bristol City and Barnsley and drawn with Nottingham Forest.

Going into the game against the Hatters at the weekend, a win could see them shoot up to as high as seventh – but they’ll potentially have to do it without George Saville.

The midfielder has been a constant in the side so far this year, having played in every single league game. He’s been a huge force for them in the centre of the field and provides both the vision to set his teammates off on an attack, as well as the tackling ability and work-rate to get back and make a crucial stop against any opposition.

His presence in the centre of the field then is vital for the club – so, if he is sidelined, it would be a huge pain in the side of current boss Gary Rowett.

It means they’ll have to look at potential replacements for him in the centre of the field and it will leave Lions fans crossing their fingers and hoping the injury is nothing too serious and that it won’t keep him on the sidelines for too long.

The Verdict

George Saville is a key component in the Millwall machine. He’s played every game so far and his running and tackling in the middle is vital to the way they play – and he could easily slot into most teams in the league now if they were to sign him.

It is then, a huge blow that he could be out of action. It’s unclear how long he will be out for – Lions fans will be hoping not too long – but the sooner he is back to full fitness the better for the club and they will then be able to push on and try and battle for those play-off spots.