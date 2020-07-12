Gary Rowett explains why Millwall are now better going away from home

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has stated that his side are better away from home at the moment due to the struggles without supporters at The Den.

The Lions kept their play-off hopes alive with an excellent 1-0 victory over relegation threatened Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

Ryan Leonard scored a simply sensational goal as he fired home within the first two minutes from all of 25-yards-out.

Millwall are now just two points of the play-offs with only three games of the Championship season left to play.

Rowett has expressed that the upturn in away form has been down to the relaxed psychology that his players don’t feel when they play at The Den without supporters.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett said: “Psychologically going away from home, without the pressure of playing at home without the fans is key.

“Without the fans it just feels really strange – it feels a huge disadvantage.

“We seem to put in much better and more relaxed performances away from home.”

The Verdict

Rowett is spot on when it comes to how his side feels when they’re currently playing away from The Den. The Millwall squad is use to normally having a large atmosphere that spurs them on, but that hasn’t been available to them.

Now, away from home, Rowett and his side will feel more relaxed because they don’t have the expectation of winning like they do at The Den.

Now there’s just two points to sixth place, there’s no reason why Rowett and his side can’t do something special in the last three games of the season and go on to compete for a place in the Premier League.