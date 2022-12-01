Gary Rowett explains shift in Millwall mentality that has helped the team this season

Gary Rowett has offered an insight into his thinking around Millwall’s promotion chances.

The Lions’ manager believes that focusing on short-term targets goes against conventional wisdom of what is needed to achieve a top six finish.

He has insisted that maintaining long-term objectives over the course of a season are the aims of any team chasing a play-off place.

The 48-year old’s team returns to action this weekend with a trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

This fixture will fulfil the side’s game in hand, which means it is a good opportunity to open a gap on the chasing pack outside of the top six.

But Rowett feels occupying 6th place now means very little, and that there are certain targets the team needs to be hitting regardless of the table in their chase for promotion.

“Having been in the Championship for a long time, I don’t think you can pick where you are at what point or what is your ideal scenario,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“You’ve got to keep chalking up wins and chalking up the points.

“What I like about the team in the first 20 games is that we have won nearly half the games.

“Where we have found it tough previously is trying to be unbeaten or not lose many games – feeling like that is progress.

“Maybe this year we have not worried so much about losing games in the desire to try and win them.

“We have had some reward from that attitude and outlook.

“I track the points in a more linear process – there are 46 games, how many points do we need per game, on average?

“I just keep tracking that, I don’t look at blocks of games, we’re on course roughly for my own targets for the team.

“The challenge is once you have done that, that’s great, but you’ve got another 26 games to go.

“It’s all very nice that we’re sat in sixth place but if you bounce out then you’re chasing it – that’s fine as long as you’re not too far off the action and can still get consistency.

“Then it’s just whether we can take that last step.”

Think you know everything about Millwall FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 1. Who is the club's current kit manufacturer? Hummel Macron Erreà Bukta

This change in attitude has coincided with a positive first portion of the campaign in which Millwall have earned 31 points from their opening 20 games, including nine wins.

Millwall are currently 6th in the table, but a win on Saturday would see the team move into 4th place before the rest of the division returns to action the following weekend.

The Verdict

Millwall were close in the race for a top six position last season, so seeing the team make further progress this campaign is encouraging.

But Rowett is also quick to point out the simple fact that there are still many games to be played this term.

While his side have done well, maintaining that consistency over 46 games is the real challenge.

This shift in mentality that he cites likely has helped as it should allow players to let go of bad results more quickly, which is a positive step forward for the squad.