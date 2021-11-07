Gary Rowett explains Millwall player’s omission from recent starting line-ups

Millwall shared the points with Derby County yesterday afternoon at The Den, with The Rams going down to ten men for the final half an hour.

It is a result that leaves The Lions in ninth place in the Championship table, and with the way that other results panned out, they missed out on an opportunity to break into the play-off positions.

However, Gary Rowett’s side remain in the play-off mix and will be striving to continue their push for the top six as the season progresses.

One player who has not been in the starting XI as much as the start of the campaign is 22-year-old wing-back Danny McNamara.

Speaking to News at Den about McNamara and his lack of starts at present, Rowett said: “I think there are a lot of players that can consider themselves unfortunate.

“Danny’s one of those, Maikel Kieftenbeld another, Smudge [Matt Smith], Pearcey [Alex Pearce] – you’ve got a number of players.

“What we’ve asked from Danny in that position is you’ve got to add numbers to your game, you’ve got to set goals up and score goals in those attacking full-back positions.

“Dan’s a young player. He had an incredible impact coming back from St Johnstone and into our team.

“Sometimes what you find is a player just takes a step back to then hopefully come strong.

“Danny will get his opportunities. What I would say is Lenny has been really good on the whole out there and been an important player for us.”

The verdict

McNamara is certainly an exciting talent for Millwall to have at their disposal and has the potential to add goals and to create chances.

He is adapting to Championship football at the moment, and given the glimpses of quality he has shown thus far, he is someone who will undoubtedly keep improving.

Millwall are edging closer to the play-offs, and because of that, they are going to need to have a capable squad who can come into the starting XI whenever called upon.

McNamara certainly fits that bill, and his importance within the Millwall camp could grow as the season progresses.