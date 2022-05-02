Gary Rowett explains absence of Millwall winger against Peterborough

Gary Rowett has suggested that competition levels within the Millwall squad led to Sheyi Ojo’s exclusion from the Lions’ squad against Peterborough United at the weekend, in conversation with News at Den.

Ojo, who had been an unused substitute in the four games prior to Saturday’s clash at home to Peterborough, fully missed out on inclusion in the 18-man squad.

The winger has only appeared 18 times for the Lions this season and has been confined to under 1000 minutes of Championship football.

Speaking to the News at Den about Ojo’s absence from the matchday squad during their convincing 3-0 victory over Peterborough, Rowett said: “Sheyi’s been really unlucky.

“He came in, had a good impact, got injured and we had to bring other players in.

“I’m at the point where I have to pick the payer that I think are going to have the most impact late in the season. Unfortunately, Sheyi missed out today.

“But he’s a good player and I’m sure he’ll show that in the next few seasons.”

The verdict

Showing glimpses of the quality he possesses during this season, it has been a mixed-bag of a season for the 24-year-old.

Competition levels have certainly bolstered within the Millwall camp over more recent weeks, with the January additions settling in and contributing to the course.

The injury certainly halted his progress with the promotion-chasing London club, with other members of the squad taking their chance in his place.

Despite it not being the best of situations for Ojo, the levels of competition within the squad is a cause for real optimism for Rowett.

Often the attacking pressures have been placed on the shoulders of Jed Wallace, however, several players have stepped up since the turn of the year.