Gary Rowett is back at Birmingham City for his second spell in charge, and he’s tasked with keeping them in the Championship.

Birmingham City’s relegation fight

The former player is inheriting a Blues side that have been falling down the table at a pretty alarming rate since John Eustace was sacked and replaced by Wayne Rooney back in October.

Tony Mowbray was brought in to succeed the Manchester United legend, but his unfortunate illness brought another downturn in results under assistant Mark Venus.

So, it’s now down to Rowett to save Blues, with the side currently outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Paul Robinson joins Gary Rowett’s coaching team

And, he has wasted little time in making his mark back at the club, as it was announced in the week that he had brought two staff members with him to the club - Dave Carolan and Paul Robinson.

It’s the decision to bring Robinson in that will particularly please Blues fans, as the 45-year-old is someone who has a real affection for the club.

The former left-back ended his playing days at St. Andrew’s, making 175 appearances in royal blue, and he was captain for many of those. After hanging up his boots, he then joined the backroom team.

In that period, Robinson experienced a lot at Blues, including several relegation scraps, and his mentality was key to ensuring that the side didn’t drop down to League One on different occasions.

Of course, he can’t impact the game on the pitch anymore, but Robinson is exactly the sort of character you would want as you fight to stay up.

As a coach, he possesses many similar qualities to what he had in his playing days. He will demand high standards from all those around him, he will make sure the players play for the badge, and they will be fully committed to getting results.

With eight games to go in the Championship, it’s only about getting wins right now for Blues.

Nobody will care about how the team plays, as long as they get points on the board to avoid falling into the bottom three come May.

Millwall’s improvement under Neil Harris is an example of what’s needed at this stage of the campaign. They don’t play pretty football, but he has galvanised the club, and ten points from his first five games means they have some much-needed breathing space at the bottom.

The challenge for those at St. Andrew’s is to replicate that, and they will go about it similarly.

In some cases, giving a short-term contract to a managerial team can be risky. Do they really care when they could be leaving in the summer anyway?

Rowett’s history with the club means he will be desperate to keep them up, and his decision to add Robinson means there is another member of staff who has Blues close to their heart.

That could just give Birmingham the little edge they need when it comes to seeing off their rivals in this incredibly tight bottom third of the Championship.