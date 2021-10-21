Gary Rowett drops strong hint over 26-year-old’s future at Millwall

Gary Rowett has hinted that Mahlon Romeo’s time at Millwall is over, suggesting that the full-back isn’t in his immediate plans at The Den.

Romeo has made 221 appearances for Millwall since joining the Lions from Gillingham in 2015, but has fallen out of favour in the last year.

The 26-year-old made two appearances in the Championship for Millwall this season, before being allowed to join League One side Portsmouth on loan.

Romeo has since made nine appearances for Pompey, registering one assist for Danny Cowley’s side and starting six times in the league.

Pompey have won only game since the middle of August and are struggling at the moment, but Romeo is a key player whose performances have been impressive.

Have Millwall had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Millwall had a higher or lower attendance on average than Brentford this season? Higher Lower

Rowett was asked about Romeo’s spell at Pompey this week, and the manager gave quite a short answer which actually said quite a lot.

Rowett focused on who he has at the club already, and left the decision on Romeo’s future down to the player rather than being open about it himself.

He told News at Den: “Mahlon went out to play regular football. We’ve got Danny [McNamara] in that position and Lenny [Ryan Leonard] and Billy [Mitchell] can play there as well.

“It’s really a question for Mahlon how he perceives it [his Millwall future].”

The Verdict

I think these comments are quite telling and I can’t see Romeo pulling on a Millwall shirt again to be honest.

You can’t blame him for wanting out in the summer, given that he’s now 26 and wasn’t playing regularly under Rowett.

He’s at a good age and needs to feel loved, so whether he stays at Portsmouth beyond this campaign or someone else takes a punt on him remains to be seen.