Under Des Buckingham, Oxford were leaking goals. Under Gary Rowett, their problem is now at the other end of the pitch.

Since Rowett took over as Oxford United manager, the club have seen an increase in form and results. The former Millwall boss was able to steer his new side to consecutive victories over Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle, and the Lions in his first three games.

The last few results have shown that the creative spark may have dwindled from the side. Oxford have become stronger and more resolute since the new year, which makes this attacking dry spell less of a worry, but still something that needs addressing.

Gary Rowett has made Oxford harder to beat

Since the new boss has come in, United have conceded eight goals in 11 league games. That includes five clean sheets and against some formidable opponents. Millwall, Blackburn, and Stoke City were all unable to break the U's down.

It's the kind of form that the hierarchy at Oxford were hoping to see when they appointed Rowett. They knew that if nothing else, the Yellows were going to become a lot harder to beat.

If you compare that with Des Buckingham's last 11 games, United conceded 22 goals. It's worth mentioning this does include Middlesbrough's 6-2 win over the U's. Nevertheless, United were clearly conceding too many goals, and teams seemed to find it all too easy to get at the back line.

Oxford United have struggled to create chances in recent games

Since the change of management, United have only scored more than one goal in three of the 12 games they've played in all competitions, failing to score in their last two.

Rowett has opted to play Siriki Dembélé and Przemysław Płacheta on either wing – wide players with tremendous amounts of pace and energy, designed to allow the team to transition from defense to attack quickly, whilst making the pitch as big as possible.

Neither have been able to create chances of any significance. Dembélé was the big summer signing, a record fee at the time. His performances have been extremely promising at times, with an ability to get fans off their seats and torment defenders with his electric pace and agility.

The former Birmingham City player has just one assist and zero goals in 17 league games for the club this season. For a player who is supposed to be one of United's brightest sparks on the pitch, those stats make for bleak reading.

As a result, number nine Mark Harris, has been feeding off crumbs. With Tom Bradshaw expected to be out for several weeks with injury, the pressure builds on Harris to be the talisman for United that he hasn't been since he won player of the month in August.

Against Derby, Rowett's side were as poor as we have seen since he arrived. Both teams lacked quality, and with Derby sitting in the relegation zone going into the game, United should've been looking to take all three points.

Oxford United stats v Derby County, via Fotmob Expected goals (xG) 0.25 Total shots 6 Shots on target 1 Big chances 0 Accurate crosses 3

The Yellows are in a position now where they can start to look at catching the teams above them, rather than looking at the teams around and below them, hoping to stay above the drop zone.

Gary Rowett should make changes to freshen up the attacking line

With Bradshaw sidelined, it could be an opportunity for record-signing Ole Romeny to step up and show his worth.

The former FC Utrecht man has been used sparingly so far, making three substitute appearances in the final minutes of games. He's so far been deployed as a number 10, but it seems that he's comfortable playing anywhere across the front line. With Harris the sole fit striker, this could be a chance for the new man to make his mark.

Tyler Goodrham has also had his minutes limited since his red card against Exeter City in the FA Cup meant he had to sit out for three games. The winger started every single league game until his sending off but since then, he has only managed one start and three substitute appearances.

The 21-year-old was left on the bench for their draw with Derby, in a game that was crying out for some quality. Goodrham has been one of Oxford's best players this season, with three goals and three assists in the league to his name already this season.

The youngster will be feeling fresh and keen to prove a point after seeing limited action recently, and with the need for some quality in attacking areas, Goodrham will be hoping to start this Saturday.

It's clear that United are in a better place since Rowett took over. He's fixed their defensive issues but must now solve recent attacking woes.

Portsmouth provides a great opportunity for United to find their feet again and create some big chances against a team fighting to stay in the league.