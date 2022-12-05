Gary Rowett delivers verdict on Millwall’s players easing the burden on Zian Flemming

Millwall returned to Championship action at the weekend after a three-week break due to the World Cup.

The Lions travelled to a Sunderland side that sat in midtable, four points behind them, while Gary Rowett’s men would have climbed as high as fourth with a win.

However, Millwall were taken apart by an impressive second-half display by Sunderland, with two goals in five minutes all but killing the contest. Despite conceding three goals, the London side had a total of 19 shots in the game, but Rowett’s men failed to convert a single one.

A key player for Millwall so far this season has been striker Zian Flemming, with the Dutchman bagging a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Preston North End in the final game before the World Cup break.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals in the Championship so far, and while the striker is key for Millwall, Rowett is also keen to see other players in his squad step up and deliver big moments.

Rowett was asked after the game against Sunderland if Millwall aren’t as good when Flemming isn’t at his ruthless best. He told London News Online: “No, I don’t think so. We had that same thing with Jed [Wallace] last year. When you’ve got good players, your good players need to perform, don’t they? We’re not a team that is going to have six or seven of those type of players.

“There were enough moments in the first half, we felt as though the likes of Vogey and Danny could get down that side and cause problems – we did. We just couldn’t quite find the finishing touch and the final touch.

“Zi’s human. He’s not going to score every week and win us games every week. That’s where other players, certainly in those forward areas, need to step up and add that little bit of brilliance to go and unlock a tight game, which the first half was.”

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Millwall facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 George Long has played for Rotherham United True False

The Verdict

Flemming has been a key player for Rowett since he arrived at The Den, and when a striker like the Dutchman is scoring goals on a regular basis, it is easy to say that he is heavily relied upon.

However, like Rowett says, Millwall had Jed Wallace playing at a top level for several seasons, and the winger always stood out week in and week out. When teams like Millwall have players of the calibre of Wallace and Flemming, they are always going to stand out when they perform and be looked at when the team doesn’t win, or they don’t score.

So, this will be the challenge for Rowett to try and get his other players to step up on a more regular basis and ease the burden on Flemming.