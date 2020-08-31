Gary Rowett delivers promising update on fitness of key Millwall trio

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has suggested that midfielder Ryan Woods will be fit for the Lions’ game on Saturday and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Mahlon Romeo are recovering well from their setbacks.

Woods has missed out on the Lions last two pre-seasons friendlies with a back problem and also looks set to miss out on Millwall’s friendly against Premier League Crystal Palace in the week, but he has returned to training and the midfielder on loan from Stoke City could be available to play a part against Crawley in the League Cup.

Meanwhile, Bodvarsson has also been out of action for Millwall’s recent friendly matches with a similar issue to Woods, but the striker looks like he is getting back to fitness having been called up for Iceland’s Nations League games against England and Belgium.

Mahlon Romeo was also an absentee for the Lions in their friendly against Southend United, but the full-back was just suffering from a slight knock and could also be available to feature in their squad against Crawley in what will be Rowett’s side first competitive game of the new season.

Speaking to the London News Online, Rowett confirmed that all three of Woods, Bodvarsson and Romeo are making progress with their injuries and they should all be fit and ready for the start of Millwal’s Championship season, with Woods and Romeo able to play apart against Crawley.

“He (Woods) has done some light training and should be training with the group this week. He’ll train this week and get a decent week before the Crawley game, which I would imagine he’ll be available for.

“Jon Dadi trained Friday but we felt that he’d probably play some minutes with Iceland and didn’t feel we wanted to risk him at Southend when he’d been out for a couple of days with his back. Hopefully he’ll be fine coming back after the international break. Mahlon (Romeo) just had a little niggle and we left him out of the game (at Southend on Saturday). He should be fine for the latter end of this week as well.”

The verdict

This is a really positive update for Millwall on the respective injuries to the likes of Woods, Bovarsson and Romeo and should mean that Rowett will still have a strong squad of options to call upon for their first game of the new season against Crawley in the cup.

Millwall might not chose to start either Woods or Romeo against Crawley as they will not be wanting to risk them for their league opener, but it could give Rowett a chance to brig them on in the latter stages to get some more minutes under their belt.

Bodvarsson will likely get minutes with Iceland on international duty and then be able to return to the Millwall squad fitter than he was, which would provide Rowett with an extra headache over who to start up front in their opening league match of the campaign.