Gary Rowett delivers Millwall transfer update on potential free agent signings

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that he is set to focus on the squad he currently has rather than adding any free agents to it in the coming weeks.

The Lions have had an indifferent start to the 2021-22 Championship season and they currently sit in 17th place during the first international break after five matches.

Rowett did most of his transfer business early this summer, with the only August acquisition being a deadline day arrival for Sheyi Ojo who was signed on loan from Liverpool.

The fact that the transfer window has now closed doesn’t mean that clubs aren’t allowed to bring in new players – free agents are still on the market and if clubs have space in their 25-man squad they are able to make signings.

26 questions about Millwall’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? George Saville Matt Smith Benik Afobe Jed Wallace

These aren’t on the agenda right now for Rowett though, who is instead choosing to focus on players that are coming back to fitness from injuries.

“We’re focused on trying to get the players back fit that are out injured,” Rowett responded when quizzed on potential new additions, per News at Den.

“Mason has trained this week. Tom Bradshaw missed a bit of training but he’s trained this week, so has Lenny.

“I know they’re not match fit but the squad certainly looks a lot healthier.

“And then we’ve got Hutchy and Danny McNamara who if all goes to plan should be back training next week.

“If you look at our squad then we’ve got more than enough players so I don’t think at the moment that’s something for us.

“We want our players available and if they are available then I think we’ve got a strong squad.”

The Verdict

When Rowett has all his bodies fit and ready, there’s probably no need for any free agents to come through the door.

Football can make things change very quickly though and a few injuries in the next stint of games could mean that Millwall are forced to get active.

There’s lots of Championship experience still on the market and players are looking for clubs, but as of now it doesn’t look as though Millwall are in the mood to do any shopping.