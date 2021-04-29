Gary Rowett delivers message over the future of Jed Wallace at Millwall

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has insisted that he believes the Lions are in a strong place to be able to keep hold of star-man Jed Wallace this summer.

Wallace has been one of the most consistent attacking players in the Championship during the last two campaigns, with the attacker registering ten goals and five assists so far this term after providing ten goals and 13 assists last season. As a result, the 27-year-old could be set to attract the interest of other clubs in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by London News Online that the Lions have opened talks with Wallace over the potential of a new deal that would keep him with the club for the next few years. However, as of yet, they have not reached an agreement with the 27-year-old over a new deal.

Speaking to News at Den, Rowett has insisted that the Lions are in a strong position to keep hold of players like Wallace this summer and that they are instead focusing on strengthening the squad.

He said: “I think yes because he’s our player. He’s got another year on his contract,” Rowett said.

“The right people sit down with Jed’s representatives and see where it’s at, but all I do as a manager is say Jed’s performed really well, fantastically well again this season.

“I believe he’s been one of the most consistent performers in the Championship. And the rest will be out of my hands. I don’t focus too much on it, I don’t think too much about it.

“I think more about building our squad for next season – and hopefully that includes Jed.”

The verdict

This is an encouraging update from Rowett regarding Wallace’s potential long-term future at Millwall and it shows that the Lions are prepared to do all that they can to keep hold of the 27-year-old this summer. Retaining the attacker is key to any hopes they have of trying to push for a top-six finish and their manager will be fully aware of that.

However, keeping hold of Wallace is not going to be easy, with him likely to have other sides interested in him especially considering he is entering the last year of his existing deal. Millwall need him to sign a new deal and until then there will always be doubts over whether he is staying.

If he were to make it known that he will not sign a new deal, then the choice would be do they risk losing such an asset for nothing in another year. Hopefully, for the Lions it will not come to that and there has been no indication that the 27-year-old would refuse a new deal. So, hope remains they can keep hold of him as Rowett wants them to.