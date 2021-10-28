Gary Rowett delivers message over Millwall’s January transfer strategy

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has suggested that the Lions are going to prepare for the January transfer window with the intention to try and conduct some business.

The Lions have managed to go on a much-needed positive run of form in the Championship over the last few weeks to propel themselves up into the top half of the table. While they have also moved level on points with 5th place Luton Town.

That comes with Rowett’s side having managed to claim four wins from their last five Championship matches, after managing to win just once in their opening nine league games of the campaign.

Considering that Millwall are now well in the mix for the play-offs at this stage of the season, the January transfer window could be vital to helping them add a little bit of extra quality. That could help to ensure they pull away from some of the teams around them in a very congested table.

Speaking to News at Den, Rowett revealed that Millwall’s recruitment team is working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the Lions are ready for the winter window.

While he also added that the approach will be that the club are preparing to make additions if they feel they are right.

He said: “You always look at areas you want to improve on. Sometimes January is a good time to do that, sometimes it’s a time when you’re better off leaving it alone.

“That’s statistically proven, sometimes when you make change in January when you’re going well it’s not always the best thing to do. So you have to sense that.

“Our recruitment team’s working hard and their job is to give us options if we need it and if we’re able to do that as a club.

“That’s really where we’ve got to be.

“It’s a little bit too early to make those decisions but we’ll certainly prepare as though we will try to do something.”

The verdict

This seems like a sensible approach for Millwall to adopt to the January transfer window.

The Lions are going well at the moment and they will not want to do anything to upset the current dynamic within their dressing room in the winter transfer window.

Having said that, considering how tight the table is with 5th place Luton level on points with everyone down to 11th place Blackpool, doing some quality business in January could make an enormous difference in determining who finishes inside the top six this term.

Rowett’s side should not be afraid to be bold and maybe go in for one or two key signings in January that might be able to push them over the line. That would help them secure that converted top-six position that they have been trying to get for the last few seasons.

Millwall’s recruitment team have time to identify the right targets and they do not need to worry about doing too much, so there is plenty of reasons to suggest that the Lions might be able to find one really good signing at least.