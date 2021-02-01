Gary Rowett delivers fresh update on Ben Thompson’s Millwall future

Gary Rowett has confirmed that midfielder Ben Thompson will be staying at Millwall.

Thompson has been the subject of interest from League One outfit Portsmouth, who he previously enjoyed a successful loan stint with two seasons back, but Lions boss Rowett revealed that he’s never wanted to sell him.

Having endured a tricky opening four months of the campaign, Thompson has since started each of Millwall’s last four games in all competitions, including Saturday’s draw against Cardiff City.

Thompson has now made eight Championship starts this season, and despite his difficulties in a competitive midfield department at The Den, Rowett confidently admitted that the 25-year-old won’t be going anywhere before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Rowett told South London Press: “He is certainly not going to be going out in this window. He is a player we always wanted to keep in the building.

“I’ve had a couple of really good meetings with Thommo. He is desperate to play football. When he is on the pitch he wants to win and also win tackles, he loves that side of the game.

“All through the process Thommo has been pretty adamant he wanted to play for Millwall and didn’t want to leave. But, like anyone, if the opportunity is not there you are always going to look at something else more regular.”

The Verdict

Whilst there has been uncertainty surrounding Thompson’s Lions future for a number of weeks, these comments from Rowett now don’t come as much of a surprise.

Prior to January, Thompson looked almost frozen out, but four starts in a row would clearly signal that he’s in Rowett’s plans moving forward, which then obviously rule out any moving away from The Den.