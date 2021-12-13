Gary Rowett delivers frank Millwall verdict after club’s defeat to Peterborough United

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has insisted that his side may struggle to secure a place in the play-offs next season if they continue to suffer defeats to teams who are currently residing in the lower part of the Championship table.

The Lions would have been hoping to seal all three points in their showdown with Peterborough United last weekend.

However, despite taking the lead at the Weston Homes Stadium via a strike from Tom Bradshaw, Millwall slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Peterborough.

An own-goal from Danny McNamara levelled proceedings in the 64th minute before Jonson Clarke-Harris’ netted what turned out to be the winning goal for Posh.

Millwall have been beaten by three sides (Peterborough, Hull City and Cardiff City) this season who are currently in the bottom-six in the Championship.

Set to face Preston North End next weekend, the Lions will be desperate to get back to winning ways at The Den.

Making reference to his side’s latest performance, Rowett has insisted that his side could potentially miss out on a top-six finish if they are unable to regularly pick up positive results against teams like Peterborough.

Speaking to News at Den, Rowett said: “I think it’s games like today [Saturday] that define whether you’re going to get into those areas [the play-offs] rather than games with volume over Christmas.

“I don’t think it’s any different.

“It’s just performances in games when maybe we’ve got that little bit of an underdog mentality, because that’s what we’re all about.

“And then in the games when perhaps we’re expected to make the running and turn up in that attacking sense we’ve struggled.

“That’s probably going to be the difference.

“We’ve lost two games now to Peterborough and Hull away from home.

1 of 30 What year was Matt Smith born? 1987 1988 1989 1990

“Our away form has actually gone from when we first came in to being fabulous, our home form wasn’t great.

“Our home form is now really, really good and our away form has taken a little bit of a dip.

“A little bit of consistency for us is a crucial part.

“When we first came in we were a very difficult team to break down, we were very difficult to score against.

“The emphasis on that hasn’t changed, our ability to do it at the moment has changed.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Rowett’s comments as in order to achieve a relative amount of success at this level, Millwall need to maintain a consistent level of performance.

Despite showing earlier this year that they are capable of producing positive displays against the likes of AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion, the Lions’ progress in recent weeks has been hindered by their failure to beat Posh and Hull.

By stepping up to the mark in their upcoming clashes with Preston, Swansea City and Coventry City, Millwall will be in a healthy position in the Championship heading into the New Year.

Currently only five points adrift of the play-off places, the Lions will be desperate to remain in contention by picking up points on a regular basis in the coming weeks.