Gary Rowett coy on potential Millwall and Middlesbrough transfer agreement

Millwall have a chance to bring in some fresh faces in the winter window – but Gary Rowett has refused to admit whether the boss is interested or not in Uche Ikpeazu, as reported by News at Den.

The Lions are a solid side and have been doing fairly well in the second tier this season. One area that they could perhaps improve comes in the forward line and they could soon get the chance to bolster their options there.

One current player that has been linked with a potential move to the Den and would fit that mould is Uche Ikpeazu. As reported by the newspaper, The Sun on Sunday (19/12), it seems as though he could be interesting Millwall ahead of the window.

The Middlesbrough player may not get much chance to feature now that Chris Wilder is at the helm and if he can’t get game-time at the Riverside Stadium, then he should certainly seek pastures new in the transfer window. One option for the player appears to be the Lions, with Rowett keen to bring in the forward.

However, when the current Millwall boss was quizzed about his pursuit of the 26-year-old today and whether he could speak about the interest, he told News at Den: “No, not really.

“What I would say with any of those things is that some of the stories are going to be true, some are not going to be true. What I won’t do is comment on speculation”

The Lions boss then is remaining tight-lipped about whether or not there could be a move on the cards for Ikpeazu. If the Lions want to sign a striker though, then the Boro man could certainly fit the bill as a signing in the winter window.

The Verdict

Gary Rowett and Millwall would certainly be boosted by the signing of Uche Ikpeazu if they can land him.

The Middlesbrough player has looked solid at the Riverside Stadium and was decent for Wycombe before that. He’s experienced in the Championship and can certainly offer Millwall another outlet upfront if they need it.

He’s played a few times for his current side so far this season, which makes it somewhat surprising then that he could be allowed to leave. The club have been utilising him as a solid option, even if it is just off the bench but it looks like a move away could happen.

With two goals and an assist, Ikpeazu hasn’t been prolific but he offers much more than goals upfront and he could be exactly what the Lions need in the winter window.