Millwall boss Gary Rowett has remained tight-lipped on transfers surrounding his club and potential transfer targets as he aims to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The Lions capitulated in dramatic fashion as they stumbled to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship, despite holding a play-off place for much of the season in which they lost three of their final four games to finish outside of the top six, missing out on a chance to compete in the quarter-finals at Sunderland's expense.

But there is no slowing down for the Englishman, who will be keen to go again despite strong competition coming down from the Premier League in Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United - though he refused to give much away on the Lions' return to pre-season, citing a respect between himself and other clubs to keep negotiations under wraps.

What did Gary Rowett say about transfers?

Rowett spoke on Monday, saying to London News Online: "When you’re trying to strengthen a team that has challenged at the right end of the Championship for a while now then of course bids are going to be going in. Of course there are going to be meetings, opportunities and attempts to do signings.

“What we’ve tried to do is not really share that publicly. I don’t think it is fair to do that. When you are also talking, sometimes, about other team’s players then it is not necessarily respectful. We always try to do our business in the right way, which means very much under the radar.

“We are working very hard. What you want to do and what you are able to do – timeframe-wise – are always two very different things in this window.

“Everybody has the aim to get all their players in before they come back for pre-season but the reality is that no-one ever does that. I’ll let other people speculate and write stories on what they think we’re trying to do.”

Who have Millwall been linked with?

Bar a transfer for Kevin Nisbet, which was completed after a £2 million swoop for the Hibs frontman, the Lions have yet to add to their squad.

Joe Bryan is 'in talks' with Rowett's side after his release from Fulham in the summer, which would be quite the coup given he was at French outfit Nice last season. Elsewhere, the London-based side have had a six-figure bid for Blackburn midfielder Lewis Travis rejected, according to the Lancashire Telegraph, but it remains to be seen if they will go back in for the Rovers captain with Premier League side Luton Town also interested.

Meanwhile, star man Zian Flemming is subject of interest by Burnley, who saw a bid rejected for his services last week - with only a 'club record sale' enough to tempt them to part ways with the Dutchman.