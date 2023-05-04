Gary Rowett has responded to speculation surrounding Millwall and Joe Bryan.

The London club has been linked with a move for the Fulham full back this summer.

The Lions face competition from a number of Championship rivals in the race to sign the 29-year-old.

The likes of Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Swansea City and Cardiff City have all been linked with a potential move for Bryan.

Will Millwall sign Joe Bryan this summer?

The defender is currently on loan with French side Nice, with his future at Craven Cottage in doubt.

However, Rowett kept his cards close to his chest when he responded to these rumours.

The Millwall boss refused to speculate on another club’s player and has claimed that he will not be addressing any transfer speculation at this stage.

He has revealed that the club has a lot of transfer targets going into the upcoming window, but he was not willing to part ways with any further information than that, remaining coy in his response.

“At this stage of the season it is transfer time – where players are going to be linked and there are ones we are going to get mentioned in the same breath as,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“We’ll have lots of targets for the summer, depending on which division we’re in and depending where we are.

“There will be lots of them.

“I’m not going to rule anyone in or rule anyone out.

“I haven’t sat down and specifically nailed down which players we are going to be looking to sign.

“He is a good player. He’s been a good player for a number of years at this level.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of interest from lots of teams in someone like him.”

Bryan has made just six appearances in Ligue 1 this season, only two of which came as a start.

Meanwhile, Millwall are currently sixth in the Championship table and chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The Lions face Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the regular season to determine who will earn a place in the play-offs.

Would Joe Bryan be a good signing for Millwall?

The defender has not had a good season at Nice, barely featuring for the French club all year.

However, the defender has plenty of Championship experience and would be an excellent addition to Rowett’s squad based on his past performances at this level.

It has been a difficult year for Bryan, but there is no reason why he can’t get back to his very best in the right environment.

There will be stiff competition for the left back, but he could be a real coup for the Lions.