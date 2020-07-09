Gary Rowett confirms Millwall’s transfer interest in 26-year-old

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed his interest in signing Ryan Woods on a permanent basis this summer.

Rowett signed Woods from Brentford when he was in charge of Stoke last season, with the midfielder becoming a key player for the Potters.

The 26-year-old was also a regular under Nathan Jones and made 12 appearances under the Welshman in the first-half of this season, but quickly fell out of favour when Michael O’Neill arrived in Staffordshire.

Do these 11 celebrities support Millwall or not?

1 of 11 Does Daniel-Day Lewis support Millwall? Yes No

Woods was sent out on loan to Millwall in January, and the midfielder has since become an integral player for the Lions in their play-off bid after becoming Rowett’s first signing in charge.

He has made 15 appearances for Millwall thus far, adding more composure and quality on the ball in the middle of the park, as Rowett looks to make his side less direct and more technical.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett has recently confirmed his interest in signing Woods on a permanent basis, with Millwall holding the option to sign him for good.

He said: “Yes, yes I would. He’s a player that’s given us a bit more control of the ball.

“He’s such an intelligent footballer but he can also show the other side of the game which we know is important to our team and to our club.

“So he’s a player that I’d like to be here next season. We’re working incredibly hard behind the scenes with Alex [Aldridge, head of recruitment] and his team to try and make headway in terms of the conversations and the players we’ve targeted.”

The Verdict

It would be a no brainer to sign Woods permanently, I feel.

He isn’t part of O’Neill’s plans at Stoke, and if they can negotiate a good fee for him, then it would make perfect sense to sign him for good this summer.

He has made a really positive impact since joining Millwall and has added a lot of quality to the team, and if they don’t go up this season, then he’d be a key player next season.