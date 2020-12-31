Gary Rowett confirms Millwall player won’t be sold in January

Millwall manager Gary Rowett simply responded “he’s going nowhere” when asked whether defender Mahlon Romeo might be sold in January.

Romeo joined Millwall from Gillingham in the summer of 2015 and has been the Lions’ first-choice right-back ever since – making almost 200 appearances for The Den outfit.

Conor McLaughlin, who was sold to Sunderland after two seasons, and Jason McCarthy, who returned to Wycombe in the summer, have both been signed in previous years in an attempt to push Romeo for the right-back spot.

However, neither were able to put a significant amount of pressure on the 25-year-old, whose outstanding form has been him become one of the most feared full-back’s in the Championship.

But last week, Rowett decided to recall youngster Danny McNamara following his impressive stint with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone under the guidance of Callum Davidson.

16 questions about Gary Rowett that Millwall fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 Where did Gary Rowett begin his playing career? Charlton Cambridge Burton Everton

Despite McNamara’s imminent return from north of the border, Rowett told South London Press that Romeo will be remaining at The Den.

The Lions boss said: “Absolutely not. That is nowhere near my intentions. We want two good players for each position who can compete – particularly with the frequency of games.

“You saw it earlier this season that we played Lenny [Ryan Leonard] at right-back and right wing-back. And we played Jiri Skalak at right wing-back as well.

“We have got our own player who when I mooted the idea of coming back to Millwall his response was: ‘It’s my club – I want to come back. Even if I’ve just got the chance of getting in the team then I want to explore that’.

“Danny certainly showed the right aptitude and attitude. But to say he is coming back to take Mahlon’s place is absolute nonsense. He has been excellent over a period of time.”

The Verdict

This is an unsurprising response from Rowett.

Romeo has been one of Millwall’s most consistent performers in recent seasons, so it would be a strange decision for him to be moved on.

The addition of McNamara will only strengthen the squad, and will hopefully even push Romeo onto bigger and better things, knowing he’s got someone breathing down his neck.