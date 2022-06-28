Gary Rowett confirms Millwall duo are attracting lots of summer interest

Isaac Olaofe and Alex Mitchell are generating lots of interest, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has confirmed to London News Online.

Olaofe spent last season on loan with Sutton United, netting eight goals in 27 league appearances for the the U’s, whilst Mitchell featured 26 times in England’s fourth-tier with Leyton Orient last time out.

Speaking to London News Online about what the immediate future holds for the pair this pre-season, and the plan that is currently in place for the youngsters, Rowett said: “We’ve had a lot of loan interest in the likes of Isaac and Alex Mitchell.

“The plan is, as we spoke about previously, give them the best possible chance pre-season to stake their claim in the squad this year and then we’ll make a decision, maybe a few weeks into pre-season, as to where we think they are.

“There is always an ongoing decision, there are factors around who do we recruit and where do we think those players are at? What’s best for us and what is best for them? There are so many different factors.

“We’re in no rush to do that. It’s more important those players get an opportunity to show us how they have developed over the year they have been out on loan. That’s the whole point – can they get in our team?”

The verdict

Set to run the rule over the young players, two factors are likely to determine what the immediate future will hold for the young duo.

Firstly, if they both impress within the first-team environment and make a case for themselves over the next month, then they will immediately bolster their chances for inclusion during the 2021/22 campaign.

Second of all, if the Lions are unable to strike the transfer deals they want to this summer, then the pair could be considered ahead of the new season.

Olaofe and Mitchell both currently have an excellent chance to impress Rowett in the first-team environment with the Lions boss appearing to be very open-minded when it comes to their pair.