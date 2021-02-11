Gary Rowett confirms Millwall attacker was allowed to leave in January

Tyler Burey would’ve been allowed to leave Millwall on loan in January, if the right opportunity came about, Gary Rowett has revealed.

The youngster made the switch across London from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2019, but didn’t make his first-team debut for the Lions until the final day victory over Huddersfield Town.

But following the departure of Aiden O’Brien to Sunderland, Burey climbed the pecking order at The Den and has made seven appearances in all competitions this term.

All six of his Championship outings have come off the bench – with his full debut coming in the FA Cup third-round victory over Non-League Boreham Wood last month.

But despite his occasional involvement in the league, Burey’s only appearance since the FA Cup tie came in the fourth-round defeat against Bristol City.

However, Burey was rewarded with a new long-term contract earlier this month, and Rowett said that loaning the youngster outfit in January would have been “ideal” preparation for a “big” season next term for the former Dons winger.

“We had a debate between all the coaching staff – Tyler is one that is very close to the team. He has been in and out of the squads, like a young player often is,” Rowett told South London Press.

“He has shown he can do things in spells on the pitch but also shown little bit of game development would be ideal. In an ideal world we would probably have got Tyler out with the opportunity to play 20 games to help with next season. Next season is a big season for him. But we weren’t so desperate that we were prepared to just put him anywhere. It always had to be the right move.

“That opportunity didn’t come and he continues his development and we see if we can bring him forward for next season.”

The Verdict

With Burey having turned 20 in January, it’s important for him to be gaining regular first-team experience.

And whilst the odd appearance off the bench at Championship level certainty won’t do him any harm, dropping down into League One or Two would’ve been far more beneficial for both parties.

But with Jiri Skalak having recently departed, there might be an opportunity for further minutes before the end of the season,