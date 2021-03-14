Gary Rowett confirms damaging Millwall injury setback

Millwall striker Matt Smith has suffered a broken foot, the club’s manager Gary Rowett has revealed.

Smith was absent from the matchday squad for Millwall on Saturday afternoon, as they picked up their second win in three games with a 1-0 win over Derby County at Pride Park.

Rowett has already been forced to cope with a lengthy injury list in recent weeks, and now appears to have been handed yet another fitness blow to deal with, following this latest update on Smith.

Speaking about the challenge his side are facing with regards to the injuries they are having to contend with after the again, Rowett revealed that Smith has now joined that injury list, as he told London News Online: “It’s difficult when you come here and we’ve got players like Murray Wallace who we’ve had to chuck in today when he’s trained once in nine weeks and had a broken foot.

“Matt Smith wasn’t available today. He’s broken his foot and added to a lengthy injury list of nine or 10 players.”

So far this season, Smith has scored three goals and provided two assists in 29 league appearances for Millwall, with his contract at The Den set to expire at the end of this season.

Following that win on Saturday, Rowett’s side now tenth in the Championship table, although they are still 12 points off the top six spots.

The Verdict

You do have to feel that this must be a really frustrating situation that Rowett find himself in with regards to Millwall’s injury issues.

With so many players out at the minute, Rowett must surely be short on the options he has to call upon at the minute.

That is obviously not going to make things easy, especially when there is so much football to played in a relatively short space of time between now and the end of the season.

Indeed, the addition of Smith to that injury list will be a disappointing one for Millwall, given the useful presence he can provide for them with his physicality in attack.