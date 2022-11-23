Gary Rowett clears up Hutchinson and Leonard’s situations at Millwall as Sunderland match looms

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has called for patience with key players as several near return from injury.

The Lions are welcoming back Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard from injury, but Rowett has admitted that he will need to be patient rather than pushing them straight back into competitive action.

Both players suffered hamstring injuries earlier this season, with Leonard ruled out since mid-August while Hutchinson has only missed the last few weeks.

The pair have however returned to training recently and are available to face Brondby on Saturday afternoon, with Rowett throwing caution to the wind with both players.

Rowett is reluctant to throw them in too soon, suggesting he will ease them both into upcoming games.

He told Southwark News: “Again, we’ve got two games coming up before the Sunderland game, so for us it’s a case of making sure we get those players [Leonard and Hutchinson] some game time, because they won’t get a lot of opportunities with no midweek games.”

Rowett also confirmed that Benik Afobe will be out for the upcoming friendlies and possibly even the Sunderland game in December due to having injections in his knee to reduce swelling.

The Lions will play in the face Championship game back as they take on Sunderland a week before the rest of the second-tier sides restart their seasons in December.

The Verdict

Hutchinson being back in contention to play for the Lions is hugely positive news. He’s a consistent defender and arguably incredibly underrated within the entire league.

He adds quality, experience and leadership into the back line which will no doubt be important for Rowett as he seeks more clean sheets in the second half of the season. As for Leonard, Rowett will appreciate having a versatile, high energy player back in training and again, with Leonards experience.

It makes for an intriguing second half of the season for Rowett’s side as they look to push for a place in the top six this season.