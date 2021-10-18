Gary Rowett calls for Millwall response ahead of Sheffield United fixture

Millwall’s seven game unbeaten league run came to an end at the hands of Luton Town at the weekend and boss Gary Rowett has told News at Den that he wants a response from his side in midweek.

Despite the loss, there is another round of Championship fixtures in midweek, which gives the Lions chance to go again and try and right the wrongs of Saturday’s performance.

Millwall have dropped to 14th in the league table but are still on a respectable points tally and could still break back up towards the top six with a win over the Blades on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United will fancy their own chances, having beaten Stoke at the weekend – but Rowett has told his side he wants them to ‘go again in the week’ and potentially get back to winning ways. He told News at Den: “Big couple of game coming up, that’s the Championship.

“We looked at this game and felt if we go out there and put in a big performance we’d have a chance of winning it. But it’s the Championship, we go and get a slap in the chops. We’ve got to go again in the week.

“We’ve got to show that little bit of ability to bounce back, which we’ve shown previously.”

Millwall had not lost in their last seven league fixtures, having beaten Barnsley and Bristol City in their two games before the Luton tie. In those two games, they also kept a clean sheet, showing how solid Gary Rowett’s men have tended to be defensively.

However, it all came undone on Saturday against Luton as they both failed to find the back of the net and shipped two goals to the Hatters. Millwall fought hard to try and claw their way back into the game, having 13 shots to Luton’s six but ultimately it was Simon Sluga who denied the Lions from breaking back into the game and the chances ended up coming to nothing.

The side though will be up for the task of trying to topple Sheffield United in the week and if they can create as many chances against the Blades, then Gary Rowett’s side could certainly bounce back with a win.

The Verdict

Millwall had a blip at the weekend but the one good thing about midweek fixtures is it gives a side who didn’t get the result they wanted on a Saturday to instantly try and right those wrongs within a few days. They’ll no doubt be raring to go again and despite Sheffield United posing a significant challenge, they’ll be eager to get the three points against them.

Gary Rowett has made his side solid enough so far this campaign and they’ve been fairly hard to beat. If they can rediscover that form on Tuesday, then it could go a long way towards picking up an important win – it’s just whether they can turn it around and bounce back against the Blades.