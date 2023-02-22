Gary Rowett assesses Charlie Cresswell decision after Coventry, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland links

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has praised Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell’s “fantastic attitude” after he turned down the chance to leave the Championship club in January.

Both Middlesbrough and Sunderland were linked with the 20-year-old in the winter window while Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this month that he was close to signing permanently for Coventry City late in the window but changed his mind.

Cresswell had fallen out of favour a little during December and January but the injury of Shaun Hutchinson has given him another chance in the starting XI and he’s grabbed hold of it with both hands.

The centre-back made a costly mistake against Burnley last night, however, giving up possession in a dangerous area and seeing the Clarets bag their opener as a result.

He was clearly relieved when Tom Bradshaw came off the bench to bag a late equaliser to secure a point as he was the last player celebrating with the substitute.

“He loves it Cressy, when a goal goes in,” Rowett told FLW after last night’s 1-1 draw. “I’ve never seen a centre-half join the celebrations so quick. He loves it.”

He added: “He’s here, he’s committed. There was an opportunity for him, if he wanted to, potentially, to leave in January. Not that we wanted him to.

“But he wanted to stay, he wanted to show what he’s all about. He wanted to stay and fight for his place in the team and I think that’s a fantastic attitude for a young player and I think you see that all the time in the way that he plays.

“He’s our player. As far as I’m concerned he’s our player for the season and he’s thrown himself into what it is to be a Millwall defender.”

Hutchinson is expected back in training tomorrow, which may mean Cresswell’s place is under threat for Saturday’s game against Stoke City.

