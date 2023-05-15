Gary Rowett has opened up on Callum Styles’ future with Millwall.

The Hungary international has spent the season on loan with the Lions, arriving from Barnsley last summer.

But it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will become a permanent addition at the Den.

Does Callum Styles have a future at Millwall?

Styles featured 22 times in the league for the Lions, with injuries hampering his campaign.

But Rowett believes that any decision over his future will come down to his parent club.

The Tykes are currently in the League One play-offs, where they face Bolton Wanderers for the right to compete at Wembley Stadium for a place in the Championship next season.

The Millwall boss praised Styles and hinted that Millwall are interested in completing a deal to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, the 49-year-old admitted that it is currently out of his hands and a lot will depend on what Barnsley decide this summer.

“First and foremost he is not our player, so of course there is going to be an element of what his parent club want to do,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“Stylesy has had a bit of a broken season because of the main injury after Christmas.

“We were just starting to see him have a good effect on the team before that in different positions – central midfield, a little wider and coming in and as a left wing-back.

“He’s a very versatile player. In the end he is probably going to end up a little more central, that is where he plays for his international team.

“He’s a really good player, a technically talented player, and he is a good character.

“I think he’s really enjoyed it.

“It is going to depend on his parent club’s intentions and any sort of valuation on the player.

“That’s probably as far as I can go.

“He’s a good player and definitely one you’d look at for the long term, whether that is financially viable is out of my hands.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Stylesy.

“I’m probably a little bit disappointed that I couldn’t work with him for the whole season and really try and see his full potential.”

Would Styles be a good signing for Millwall this summer?

Despite making just 12 starts, Styles has shown in the past what he can do in the Championship.

If he had been fit for the whole season then perhaps the Lions would’ve made the play-offs.

For the right price, Millwall should absolutely look to sign the Hungary international this summer.

Rowett’s comments suggest he is keen on a deal and now the ball is in Barnsley’s court over what kind of fee will be involved.