Gary Rowett addresses Millwall concern after Hull City draw

Gary Rowett remains relaxed about Millwall’s lack of goals recently after they drew 0-0 with ten-man Hull City yesterday.

The Lions have now not scored in their last three games, drawing twice and losing once in the process. That has seen the London club fall to 10th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

But the Millwall boss had admitted that this has been no big cause for concern, despite the obvious disappointment of dropped points.

“Having someone like Benik [Afobe] available in a game like today would’ve been a massive plus for us in those tight spaces,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“We’re all probably a little bit disappointed in the dressing room, but we’re sat there having won four games, drawn three and lost one in the last eight. It’s the Championship, you’ve got to find different ways to win games.

“Against West Brom here recently we found a different way to win the game in the last minute, more or less. We’ve got to work harder and we’ve got to improve our ability to do that because there’s going to be other games this season where we need to break teams down.

“We’re frustrated but I don’t necessarily think that the three games without goals is a problem.

“We’re not one of the lowest-scoring teams in the division, it’s another clean sheet – which we should get – and you’re just hoping that one of those players just finds that little bit of extra quality.”

Quiz: Which British club did Millwall sign these 26 players from?

1 of 25 Jiri Skalak? Crystal Palace Charlton Athletic Brighton West Brom

Afobe has not played since the 1-0 loss to Huddersfield, with the striker likely not set to return to the team until after the international break due to injury.

Millwall have been in good form in recent weeks, losing just one of their last eight league games, drawing three and winning four.

The team has just one more league game before the season is put on hold due to the World Cup.

Up next for the Lions is a trip to face Preston North End at Deepdale on 12 November.

The Verdict

Rowett’s calmness around this situation will help his squad move past another disappointing result.

That Hull City were down to 10 men on Saturday and the team still could not find a way to win will feel extra frustrating.

But the club is still within touching distance of the play-off places as we near the international break.

There are still plenty of positive signs that Rowett has the team moving in the right direction, so the goals will come again eventually.