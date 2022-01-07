Gary Rowett addresses Jed Wallace’s situation at Millwall as Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Watford circle

Jed Wallace is emerging as one of the most talked-about players this January, with Sky Sports (Transfer Centre: 5/1/2022; 11:33am) reporting that the winger was set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Turkish giants Besiktas on Wednesday.

A later update from John Percy of the Telegraph on Twitter stated that Nottingham Forest failed with a £1.2 million bid for the Lions’ talisman.

Portsmouth-based outlet, The News, has credited Leeds United and Watford with an interest, suggesting an exciting race for the 27-year-old’s services is coming to fruition.

Gary Rowett, who is keen to keep the attacker at The Den this January, spoke to London News Online about Wallace’s situation at the club: “We’re in a situation where we would love Jed to stay and sign a new contract but he is out of contract at the end of the season. We have to be open-minded to all scenarios.

“What we don’t want to do is lose one of our best players over the past four or five seasons for nothing.

“Our intention has always been to keep him and try to find a solution. We also have to be open to the possibility he has been here a while and that might not be what he wants to do.

“In football, everything is always fluid. But it has been reported that a top European club has come in and offered a pre-contract, that might be an opportunity for him that it too good to turn down.

“You’ve got to put the shoe on the other foot sometimes. We’re looking at players that are out of contract with their clubs at the end of the season.”

The verdict

As much as Rowett and the Millwall fanbase will want to keep him in south-east London, Wallace is a player who deserves a chance at the highest level, should that opportunity arise.

He has been an excellent servant to the Lions, proving to be an important source of goals and creativity, providing Millwall fans with consistent entertainment.

Fans will be hoping that it is not Forest who win the race for Wallace, with the Reds fighting with Millwall for a play-off spot this season.

It will be interesting to see the final outcome of Wallace’s situation, as it would be no surprise if further interest emerged.