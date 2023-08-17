Highlights Millwall manager Gary Rowett is keen on extending Jake Cooper's contract amid transfer speculation surrounding the defender.

Cooper has been a key player for Millwall, helping them achieve promotion from League One and become a Championship play-off contender.

Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, and Rangers have shown interest in signing Cooper, but Rowett remains focused on securing a new deal for the defender.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has confirmed that the club wants to extend Jake Cooper’s contract amid transfer talk.

The Lions are now three games into their new season, with them so far picking up one win, which came against Middlesbrough on the opening weekend.

The other two games have ended in defeat for Rowett’s men; one was a thumping at the hands of Reading FC in the Carabao Cup and the other was Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City at The Den.

While the Millwall boss will have his focus on their upcoming game against Norwich City, some of his attention has been turned to the transfer talk that has surrounded defender Jake Cooper in recent days.

What is Jake Cooper’s current situation at Millwall?

Cooper has now been on the books at Millwall Football Club for six years, as he joined the club from Reading FC in 2017.

The 28-year-old has been a crucial part of the club’s recent history, as he helped the club achieve promotion from League One and then helped the Lions become a Championship play-off contender.

The centre-back has played over 300 games for the London club, recording 22 goals and 17 assists.

Cooper was ever-present in the team that just narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, and Rowett will hope he is part of the side consistently again this season.

However, the Millwall defender has only got 12 months left to run on his contract, meaning he will become a free agent next summer, which has attracted interest from teams in England and Scotland.

Which teams are interested in Jake Cooper?

The first side to be credited with an interest in the 28-year-old was Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The Gers have held a long-term interest in Cooper, and it was revealed by Football Insider earlier in the week that they had made contact to sign the defender.

However, they now face stiff competition, as according to Football Insider, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have joined the race to sign the defender.

The latest update states that because Cooper is in the final year of his contract at The Den, Leeds and West Brom among others are looking to sign the centre-back for a low-cost fee.

Despite interest emerging from Leeds and West Brom, Rowett insists the focus remains on Cooper signing a new contract.

He told South London Press: “We want Coops to sign a new deal. It has been well-documented that he has got a year left and there has been quite a lot of speculation out there.

“But as far as we’re concerned, our focus is on him signing a new deal. At this moment in time we are still in those discussions, and we’re hoping it is something we can conclude.”

Will Jake Cooper stay at Millwall?

At this stage, it is unclear how interested Rangers, Leeds, and West Brom are, but if one were to make an offer, it would test Millwall’s resolve.

Obviously, the South Londoners want the defender to sign a new deal, which is rightly so, but that doesn’t mean the player does, and if these teams are genuine, Cooper’s head could be turned, and the Lions may have no choice but to sell, given his contract situation.