Gary Rowett addresses Danny McNamara’s current situation at Millwall amid QPR interest

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that he is hoping that Danny McNamara will accept the club’s offer of a new contract.

The Lions are aiming to retain the services of the defender for the foreseeable future in order to fend off interest from Queens Park Rangers.

According to South London Press journalist Richard Cawley, Millwall rejected a second bid from the R’s last month which was believed to be in the region of £300,000.

With QPR still keen on a deal, McNamara’s immediate future at The Den remains uncertain as he has yet to agree fresh terms with Millwall.

The right-back was utilised by Rowett in last night’s League Cup clash with Cambridge United.

Millwall were eliminated from this competition by their League One opponents as Liam O’Neil scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 59th minute.

The Lions were unable to produce a comeback at the Abbey Stadium as George Honeyman was shown a red card moments after O’Neil’s effort.

After this clash, Rowett addressed McNamara’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to News at Den, Rowett said: “It’s very very simple where we are.

“I would really like Danny to sign a new contract and settle down.

“Obviously it’s not a particularly great situation for him to be in, but I can’t decide what happens next.

“I’ve got no problem with Danny.

“He’s a great lad, I really want him to stay at the football club.

“But sometimes situations happen that make it difficult.

“What I’ve got to do at that point is to do the right thing for the team and make sure that I pick a team that’s fully focussed.

“I’m not saying Danny isn’t, but he’s in a situation where we would like him to sign a new deal.”

The Verdict

Millwall will be hoping that this situation will be resolved relatively quickly as McNamara is unquestionably a key player for the club.

In the previous campaign, the right-back provided four direct goal contributions in 37 league appearances and averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the Championship.

Although McNamara’s current deal at The Den is not set to expire until the summer of 2023, the Lions will effectively secure his long-term future at the club by getting him to sign a new contract.

Even if QPR opt to submit a significant offer for McNamara in the coming weeks, Millwall shouldn’t be aiming to sell to a direct rival at this stage of the transfer window.