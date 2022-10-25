Gary Pallister weighs in on Michael Carrick appointment at Middlesbrough

Former Manchester United and Middlesbrough defender Gary Pallister has claimed he is excited to watch new Teessiders boss Michael Carrick “take the team forward”.

It was announced yesterday that Carrick had been appointed their new head coach – three weeks after the Championship club sacked Chris Wilder.

The Boro job will be the 41-year-old’s first in permanent management but as well as winning lots of silverware during a decorated career with Man United, he spent three years as a coach at Old Trafford and had a brief but impressive spell as caretaker boss.

It’s an eye-catching appointment by the North East club and one that has caught the attention of Pallister, who also played for the Teessiders and the Red Devils.

The former England defender took to Twitter to weigh in on the Carrick appointment and wish him good luck.

Best of luck to @carras16 as new @boro head coach. Excited to watch you take the team forward!! 💪🔴 #UTB — Gary Pallister (@GaryPallister) October 24, 2022

The new head coach’s first game will come on Saturday when Boro travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

9 quickfire questions about Middlesbrough kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 True or False: Middlesbrough began their first ever season playing in a White home kit? True False

The Verdict

Pallister’s excitement at the Carrick appointment will likely be echoed by the majority of Boro supporters.

The 41-year-old has been linked with Championship jobs in the past and though he lacks a little in management experience, there’s no questioning his pedigree as a player and a coach.

He was born in the North East and started his career at Boro as well so he knows exactly what the club means to people in that part of the world.

We’ve seen Carrick’s former coaching colleague Kieran McKenna thrive at Ipswich Town, it’s going to be interesting to see whether he can do the same at the Riverside.