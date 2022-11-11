Gary O’Neil to Luton Town: Is it a good potential appointment? What does he offer?

Following Nathan Jones’ departure to Southampton earlier this week, Luton Town will be weighing up a number of options as they look to find their next manager.

Gary O’Neil is a name that was linked, with Football League World exclusively revealing that there is admiration in him from the Luton hierarchy and that he could be an option.

The 39-year-old is currently in interim charge of Bournemouth and has never held a permanent head coach or managerial role yet, with this to be his first should Luton move for him, and should he take it.

In taking over Scott Parker at the Cherries, O’Neil oversaw an impressive six-game unbeaten run as they moved away from the drop zone.

It’s not been overly positive recently though as Bournemouth are now currently on a four-game losing streak. Their last two performances should draw some positivity, though, considering they were in two-goal leads against both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds.

With an American takeover in the pipeline, Bournemouth may opt to bring their own man into the club leaving O’Neil to move on, with Luton in a good position to make an approach.

A lot could still change for Luton in their search and given they are an attractive proposition, they will not be short of interest in the role. Here, we weigh up whether a potential approach for O’Neil would be a good one for the Hatters.

What does he offer?

O’Neil has been pragmatic in his approach with the Cherries, regularly deploying a 4-2-3-1. Defensively, they have kept just two clean sheets in 11 games, owing to a more front-footed approach in games.

The data available from O’Neil is limited because of his short time as a head coach, but in the games he’s managed so far, he’s set Bournemouth up as a counter-attacking team.

They’re happy to sit deep without the ball and utilise the pace and technical quality in the final third, a method that has been deployed by Jones to great success.

Is it a good potential appointment?

O’Neil has proved his coaching credentials at both Liverpool and Bournemouth, and now as a head coach with the Cherries.

His experience in the game so far is extensive, playing Premier League football for the likes of Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham and Norwich.

He’s also got a good knowledge of the Championship and he’s clearly got potential despite mixed results with Bournemouth.

It would be his first job as a manager which presents a risk, but Luton gave Nathan Jones his first role as a manager with incredible results. It’s hard to judge whether or not O’Neil would be a good appointment, considering the mixed form Bournemouth have had and their low expectations.

So, it might be worth O’Neil staying as a first team coach giving him more time with Luton better off looking for more experience elsewhere.

There’s no doubting the quality O’Neil has as a coach, but right now, Luton need a manager with more experience than just a few games to ensure they carry on the ground work done by Jones.

