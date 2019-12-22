Gary O’Neil issues honest admission of Middlesbrough squad

Gary O’Neil has stated that Middlesbrough are a little bit short in terms of their squad quality and that Jonathan Woodgate might not have the tools to work with that other Boro managers have had.

Boro have had a tough start to the campaign and find themselves in a relegation battle heading into the Christmas fixtures.

They did manage to earn a very important three points on Friday night when they came back from a goal down to beat Stoke at the Riverside. It was a result that moved them further away from the bottom three, and it put the Potters in more trouble.

O’Neil has expressed that Middlesbrough may need a few more in over January and that a lot of people are surprised by their current position in the league table.

Speaking on Sky Sports, with quotes provided by Gazette Live, O’Neil said: “I think they are a bit short but he will be judged on his budget. I don’t know how much they’ve got to spend, it will be a tricky one for him.

“I think everyone is surprised at where they are. It’s been a tough start, especially for Jonathan, they’ve cut the budget a lot and he’s maybe not got the tools to work with that previous Middlesbrough managers had.”

The Verdict

O’Neil is correct and Boro really do not have enough quality in the squad at this current moment. Woodgate needs more bodies in and players that can replicate the style that he’s trying to impress on the team.

It’s been a real struggle so far, and the manager will definitely be worried about the progress that his side is trying to make.

The Christmas period will be crucial for the club and they’ll hope that they can steer away from any severe danger of dropping down a division.