Gary Neville has issued a warning to Eddie Howe ahead of this weekend’s major FA Cup clash with Sunderland.

Newcastle United will be aiming to go far in this year’s edition of the cup competition, as they seek first silverware since 1955.

Howe’s side travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday to take on their bitter rivals.

The Magpies come into the game off the back of a negative run of form, having lost five of their last six league games.

A 4-2 defeat at Anfield last Monday piled on the pressure on the Englishman, and another defeat this weekend could raise questions over his future at St. James’ Park.

Neville warns Howe about Sunderland clash

Neville believes that a defeat to Sunderland in the FA Cup could see the fans start to turn on his tenure as manager.

The former defender has claimed the fans have been understanding of their current poor form, but that a loss to the Black Cats could see things turn sour from those in the stands.

“One thing is for certain going back to Sunderland, he can’t lose that game,” said Neville, via The Gary Neville Podcast.

“That’s it.

“Because that will just bring the fans on top.

“I think the fans are good and they’re not sat there thinking that they’re upset with our manager or the players but I think that the Sunderland game is a bit dicey.

“They have some difficult games around it but I feel there’s enough credit being built up for Newcastle to be okay, but that game is a naughty little fixture.”

Newcastle were eliminated in the third round of last year’s FA Cup, losing to League One opposition in Sheffield Wednesday.

Howe’s record in the competition is abysmal, with his Bournemouth team also struggling to ever get past the first game.

The Premier League side has lost their last three FA Cup games, last progressing to the fourth round in 2020.

Sunderland league position

Meanwhile, Sunderland come into this weekend’s game sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Michael Beale’s side will relish the challenge of knocking out their bitter rivals and have much less to lose in defeat.

A home win over Newcastle would be something supporters would brag about for a long time, but a defeat is an expected outcome given the gap between the two clubs at the moment, so the pressure is off going into the game.

Sunderland are a potential banana skin for Newcastle

The FA Cup always throws up big shocks in the early stages and this has the potential to be one of the major ones in the third round.

Sunderland are in good form in the Championship, with Beale starting to assert his style on the squad.

And Newcastle’s dire run of results going into the game highlights that they may be there for the taking for the second tier side.

Defeat would be a huge blow for Howe, which only further incentivises Sunderland to put in a big performance against their rivals, and puts even more pressure on the top flight club to progress to the next round.