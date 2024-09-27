Birmingham City vs Wrexham in League One caught the eye of many recently, including Sky Sports pundit and Man United legend Gary Neville.

The fixture was one of the most hotly anticipated matchups on the League One fixture calendar and it looked set to be a close one, with both teams making exceptional starts to the 2024/25 campaign.

Wrexham have only just come up, but they have shown their class once again under Phil Parkinson and already look comfortable at this level, with their recruitment aiding their cause. It remains to be seen whether they can continue to shine throughout the campaign, but their start should give their team plenty of confidence.

Birmingham are also new to this level, having been relegated at the end of last term. Chris Davies' side have already done well and are asserting themselves as big promotion favourites during the early stages of the season.

However, it was the home side that gave themselves a further boost in their quest for promotion by securing a 3-1 win against Parkinson's men. Jack Marriott put the visitors 1-0 up at St. Andrew's, but Jay Stansfield's brace helped Blues to turn the game around, and the three points were all but secured when Tomoki Iwata added a third.

League One table (as it stands 27th September) Team P GD Pts 1 Wrexham 7 8 16 2 Birmingham City 6 7 16 3 Barnsley 7 2 13 4 Charlton Athletic 7 2 13 5 Huddersfield Town 7 3 12 6 Lincoln City 6 4 11 7 Stockport County 6 4 11 8 Peterborough United 7 1 11

Gary Neville reacts to Birmingham 3-1 Wrexham

Birmingham and Wrexham’s meeting has been dubbed the ‘Hollywood derby’ due to the famous names both linked with the respective clubs. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady was in attendance at St. Andrew’s, and is a minority investor in the Midlands outfit.

Meanwhile, Wrexham’s rise to League One has been well-documented under the co-ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the latter also at the game alongside David Beckham, which only added to the growing list of famous names to attend EFL games in recent years.

The noise surrounding this fixture and the game itself was evident prior to kick-off. As a result, high profile figures were always likely to be in attendance as was a fixture that piqued the interest of people around the world, including in the US soccer scene.

Gary Neville was also present and has since reacted to his experience for one of the most watched League One clashes of all-time. He said: "I went to Birmingham and Wrexham and I had a really good night; it was enjoyable.

"It's probably the one league that I've never really watched many games of at all.

"So, to actually go to a League One game [where] I thought Birmingham were a really high standard. They were really good.

"Wrexham have obviously got a big story with McElhenney and Reynolds and McElhenney was at the game. Obviously, Tom Brady was there alongside the ownership group of Birmingham.

"Big game in the US and big game, obviously, with Sky covering the game over here in England.

"I was happy to go along. David Beckham was there as well.

"It was a good night."

Wrexham and Birmingham's League One aspirations

Commercially, both of the two sides are likely to be relative juggernauts of the division, which will no doubt be a positive factor for them this season and in the coming years.

Birmingham's summer spending means anything less than automatic promotion should be deemed as a failure, whereas Wrexham's optimism heading into the season may have been high but not many could have envisaged a third promotion push in as many years.

A lot of eyes are on League One this season, in large part due to the clubs in it such as Birmingham and Wrexham. It's likely to be a huge fixture when they next meet in Wales in January.