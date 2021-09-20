Gary Neville reacts to Derby County’s issues with strong message

Gary Neville has called on the football authorities to do more after it was revealed that Derby County are set for administration.

The Rams’ financial issues have been well-known for some time, but they reached a low point on Friday night when it was confirmed that they would be calling in the administrators to deal with the club’s affairs moving forward.

Whilst there is a confidence that a new buyer will be found, it’s still an awful position for the club to be in, with the likely points deductions that will follow meaning relegation to League One is inevitable.

Of course, in the bigger picture, previous clubs haven’t recovered from entering administration, and, speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit explained how owners should be help accountable as he expressed his dismay at the position a historic club like Derby are in.

“We have to make sure there isn’t that desperation (for promotion). If owners, like at my club (Salford City) want to invest, myself included, above the level of revenues that that club receives then it should be obliged to cover that revenue and should sign up to a guarantee or a bond.

“This is a desperate situation. Derby County is in a perilous situation and we cannot see Derby County disappear – one of the great football clubs in this country, a founder member of the Football League.”

The verdict

As someone who knows what running a football club is about, Neville is in a good position to speak about this and you can’t really argue with what he says.

Mel Morris has clearly gambled with Derby’s future over the years in a bid to win promotion to the Premier League, with the club and fans now paying the price for that.

As he mentions, it’s happening far too often now but to see a club like Derby suffer should be a wake-up call to many that things do need to change from the top.

