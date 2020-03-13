Gary Neville reacts as Salford City player’s departure is confirmed

Salford City have announced that Adam Rooney has left the club to join Vanarama National League side Solihull Moors on a permanent deal until 2022.

Rooney played a key role in firing Salford City into the Football League last season, where he netted 22 goals in all competitions.

The forward scored nine goals in 38 appearances for the Ammies in League Two this season as well, so it remains to be seen as to why he opted to take the step back down to the National League this term.

The 31-year-old joins a Solihull Moors side that will be hunting for promotion into League Two themselves this season. Jimmy Shan’s side are currently sat seventh in the National League table, and will be keen to keep themselves in the hunt for promotion as this year’s campaign progresses.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville sent his best wishes to Rooney and thanked him for his efforts in his time with the Ammies.

Rooney could be in line to make his Solihull Moors debut when they take on Harrogate Town on Friday evening, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Moors.

The Verdict:

This is a real coup for Solihull Moors to acquire a player of his quality in the National League.

I thought that Rooney was too good of an option to have in that division of football last season with Salford, so Solihull have done very well to land his signature on a permanent basis.

If he can hit the ground running like he did with Salford City last season, then I see no reason why Solihull Moors won’t be finishing inside the play-off places in this year’s campaign.

Salford City will have to cope without a player with real talent, and he’ll leave a sizeable void in their team for the remainder of the season.