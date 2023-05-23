Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has claimed Jack Walker bought the 1994/95 Premier League title for Blackburn Rovers as he pulled the Ewood Park outfit into a debate over financial fair play (FFP).

The former Manchester United defender also said he wanted to see a team like Sunderland be able to compete for the Champions League or the Premier League title again but indicated that might not be possible under FFP.

What is financial fair play?

FFP is a set of regulations that were put in place to ensure that football clubs do not spend more than they earn in order to avoid them putting their long-term survival under threat in the pursuit of short-term success.

Calculations for a three-year rolling period are done based upon the accounts submitted by each team every March - with losses required to fall within a certain threshold.

The EFL, or other relevant organisation such as the Premier League, are able to enforce a range of punishments if clubs don't properly adhere to these regulations.

Gary Neville's FFP rant

FFP has surfaced as a topic of discussion again after Manchester City's title triumph was confirmed on the weekend - with the Etihad outfit accused of having breaching 115 financial rules by the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville revealed his criticism of FFP - pulling both Blackburn and Sunderland into the debate.

"I want to deal with first FFP," he said (via the Liverpool Echo).

"I've got a real problem with FFP and I've had it for a long time. It was driven through by the established elite so that clubs like City, clubs like Chelsea, couldn't compete with them. So basically they could always pat them on the head and say stay down there.

"No one ever complains about Jack Walker buying the league 30 years ago. I think he wasn't in at that point but no one ever complains about that.

"I think a new Jack Walker of any town should be able to drive their team, Sunderland, your team Dave (Jones). I'd like the idea that Sunderland one day could compete for the Champions League and for the Premier League title again but under FFP you’re only allowed to spend the money that your revenue allows you, so you’ll always be maintained down there."

While supporters may agree with Neville's criticism of FFP, you feel there may be a few comments they take issue with.

Rovers fans would likely point to Man United's spending during the 1990s in response to the suggestion that they bought their title while the Black Cats may disagree with his claim that they'll never be able to compete near the top of the Premier League.