Gary Neville has given his verdict on Leicester City’s promotion to the Premier League.

The Foxes clinched their place back in the top flight on Friday night without having to kick a ball.

Leeds United’s 4-0 loss to QPR saw the Leicestershire outfit seal their place inside the top two places in the Championship table.

Victory this evening against Preston North End will also seal the Championship title with one game spare, with the gap to Ipswich Town four points with only two games to play.

Enzo Maresca has guided the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt, having been tasked with that goal in the summer after their relegation from the top flight.

Gary Neville offers Leicester promotion verdict

Neville has praised the style with which Leicester have earned promotion to the Premier League.

He believes the club needed to get straight back up at the first attempt, congratulating them on their achievement.

“Obviously the famous season, it was amazing, and they’ve bounced straight back up, I think they needed to,” said Neville, via The Gary Neville Podcast.

“They’ve done well, they’ve done it in good style, some good football along the way.

“There’s two leagues in this country that I’ve never had exposure to.

“League Two I’ve been stuck in for five years and I’ve watched every single week, so I know quite a bit about League Two.

“I know quite a bit about the Premier League and I know a lot about the non-leagues because I watched hundreds of games for Salford while we were coming through.

“But League One and the Championship are the games, you can’t watch everything can you?

“Everyone says it’s the toughest league and it’s a marathon, so well done to Leicester for getting out of the Championship and back into the Premier League.

“Sheffield United we’ve lost, so sad for them, but they were never up to it, and we’ll see what happens between Burnley, Luton and Nottingham Forest.”

Leicester City's title hopes

Championship Table (As it stands April 29th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 44 47 94 2 Leeds United 45 39 90 3 Ipswich Town 44 32 90 4 Southampton 45 23 84 5 Norwich City 45 16 73 6 West Brom 45 20 72 7 Hull City 45 9 70

Leicester will face Preston and Blackburn Rovers in their final two games of the season.

The final game of the campaign against Rovers will be an opportunity for the supporters to celebrate promotion with the players and coaching staff.

Leeds’ defeat to QPR on Friday ensured their place in the top flight, but meant there was no moment of joy on the pitch to celebrate the moment.

If they can earn a victory this evening against Preston, then this weekend’s celebrations will also include lifting the Championship trophy.

Leicester earned promotion despite concerning dip

Leicester were excellent in the first half of the season, but suffered a big dip in form in the second half which almost jeopardised their automatic promotion bid.

Maresca’s team were outstanding when at their best, and ultimately are deserving of promotion based on those performances.

But there will be major concern over the manner of their near-collapse, and the off-field issues they will have to manage through the summer.

It will be a challenge to remain in the Premier League next year, but Maresca has proven himself a strong coach who should be capable of taking the step up to the first division.