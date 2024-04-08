Highlights Coventry City returns to Wembley with a miraculous comeback earning them a semi-final spot against Manchester United.

Gary Neville doesn't believe that Manchester United have been badly hit by injuries as they prepare for their FA Cup semi-final meeting with Coventry City.

The Sky Blues are heading back to Wembley for the second time in as many years. Last season it was for the play-off final, and a chance to face their upcoming opponents in the Premier League this season. They fell short on that day, but now they are back after a miraculous win over another top flight team in Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Coventry took the lead through Ellis Simms in the 53rd minute, and then, in the final 20 minutes of the match, including added time, there were four goals. Wolves found the back of the net twice in the final 10 minutes of the 90 to put them 2-1 up and seemingly booked their tickets to the semi-final. But, in the 97th and 100th minutes of the match, City responded. Their 3-2 win earned them £450,000, and they will win either £500,000 or £1 million from their game against the Red Devils, depending on the result.

Their opponents have had a mixed year at best. An early Champions League exit and poor league form has meant that the game against Coventry may be their only real one of significance prior to the end of the 2023/24 campaign. A lot of the blame for their misfortune has been put down to injuries.

Sunday's game against Liverpool saw them field their 26th different back-four combination of the season, with teenager Willy Kambwala coming in at centre-back. This is the area where their fitness issues have been concentrated, but the former United defender doesn't see this as a good excuse.

Gary Neville on Man United injuries ahead of Coventry FA Cup semi-final

The Sky Sports pundit thinks that the Red Devils are able to put out a strong squad, despite their defensive health woes. He said prior to the Liverpool game, on Sky Sports, via the Coventry Telegraph: "I actually think nine of the team that start today would be his first choice. I think that [Luke] Shaw would come in at left-back and [Lisandro] Martinez would come in at left centre-back.

"You can argue between Varane and Harry Maguire, but there is not much in that and the rest of them I think he has got his best players available. I don’t buy into this idea that United are decimated by injuries.

"In one particular position they’ve got terrible injuries which means young Kambwala comes in. Apart from that, they’re pretty strong. [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka and [Diogo] Dalot as full-backs I think are both major signings for the club over the last five or six years, so Man United with the young centre back I don’t think are too bad."

Ellis Simms could be hitting form at the perfect time

Simms had a very slow start to the season, but he has really found his feet as a Coventry player, as of late. In his last 11 matches in all competitions, he has scored 14 times. That is night and day from the four goals that he scored in his first six months as a Sky Blue. His brilliance has helped City reach the final of the world's oldest domestic cup competition and climb the Championship table.

Championship Table (As it stands April 8th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 41 23 69 6 Norwich City 41 15 67 7 Coventry City 40 18 63 8 Middlesbrough 41 5 61

With all of the defensive injuries that their semi-final opponents are having to deal with, his form may have come at the perfect time. He will likely be going up against a weakened United back-line, and that's not the only defensive problem that Erik ten Hag is dealing with.

His side leak chances like water through a sieve. Prior to Sunday, no team in the Premier League had conceded more shots in 2024 than United (225), as per 90min. Liverpool added an extra 28 to that tally.

The way that they set up when out of possession leads to so many chances for their opponents, and, with the form that Simms is in, that could spell danger for ten Hag.