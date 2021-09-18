Gary Neville comments on ‘devastating’ Derby County news

Derby County have confirmed the intent of appointing administrators to help with the club’s crumbling financial situation.

The Rams, whose financial troubles have dominated the scene at Pride Park for quite some time, will automatically get docked 12 points for entering administration.

John Percy of the Telegraph has outlined that there is a possibility that the Midlands club could receive -21 points, with the additional nine for financial breaches.

Expressing his opinion on Sky Sports yesterday evening, Gary Neville believes that something needs to change within football governance, in order to stop cases such as this one.

“It’s devastating, it’s another blow. We’ve got to stop this happening,” he said on Sky Sports’ Friday Night Football programme following Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Leeds (via the Daily Mail).

“When owners come into football clubs, there should be an obligation to be able to cover their obligations that they sign up to.

“Until we have that in place we’re going to have big trouble and examples like Derby are going to keep coming forward.”

The verdict

It is a horrible situation for Derby County to be going through at the moment. The actions of the higher powers at Derby are now having a huge impact on those who work for, and those who support the club.

Administration could be the turning point that the club needs. The docking of points is ultimately pointing towards relegation, but it also presents an opportunity for the right kind of people to come in.

The likes of Luton Town and Bournemouth, and more recently Bolton Wanderers, are all positive examples of how administration presents a fresh start.

Something does need to change. Poor ownership leads to these kinds of situations far too often, and as a result, it is those associated with and those who support the club that gets punished.