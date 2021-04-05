Gary Medel in, Craig Bellamy out: The dream Cardiff City XI from the last decade – Do you agree?

Cardiff City have enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance in 2021 after tailing off down the Championship table under Neil Harris in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Bluebirds started the season fine but a complete collapse in form led to Harris being replaced by McCarthy in January, just six months after he led the club into the Championship play-offs.

There’s no room for sentiment in football though and McCarthy is looking to take Cardiff back to the top flight, with the club spending two single seasons there in the last decade.

They’re good at getting to the Premier League but not exactly great at staying there, and over the last decade the club have been fighting at the top end of the second tier table if they haven’t been in the Premier League.

It’s a hard one to choose, but a best starting line-up of the last decade has been chosen – let’s see who’s made it.