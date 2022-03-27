Gary McSheffrey gives his thoughts on Doncaster Rovers’ relegation fight

Doncaster Rovers currently sit second bottom of the league and following a 1-0 defeat against Charlton yesterday, they are now four points from safety.

With only six games to go and having played more games than the three teams above them in the table, it’s going to be quite an effort for Doncaster Rovers to save themselves now.

Charlton were fully deserving of their win yesterday and Doncaster came out of it having had only one shot on target in the whole game, a number they need to see increase if they are aiming to stay up this season.

However, despite the odds not being in their favour, Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has insisted that there’s still hope and his team will continue to push as he told The Yorkshire Post: “Gillingham getting win put a gap to them and other teams haven’t played, so we’ll have to see what they do.

“But it’s not mathematically done so we have to see being positive and try to believe we can win the next game. That’s all we can keep doing.

“I can’t sit and be negative. We won’t accept it until the proof is in the pudding.

“If it happens, it happens, but we keep trying to fight until the end.”

Doncaster Rovers quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Where did Ben Close start his career? Exeter City Plymouth Argyle Southampton Portsmouth

The Verdict:

As it stands, it looks very unlucky that Doncaster will stay up this season especially following their performance last season.

However, you can see why McSheffrey is trying to keep the spirit up and trying to spur his team on into their final six games of the season.

Whilst it does look unlikely, you’ve got to to give it to McSheffrey for willing to take this to the end and try and keep the belief around the club until it’s mathematically confirmed.

With their next game coming against Wycombe who sit eighth in the league, it won’t be easy for them but the Rovers boss will be hoping his side can get a result and possibly start a good run from it.