Leeds United secured their eighth league win in a row with a win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday to maintain their place in the automatic promotion places.

Prior to this season, only ten teams in Championship history had won 66 points or more after 32 games, highlighting the difficulty of achieving a place in the top two by the end of the season, and the size of the achievement for whichever club manages it.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 33 43 78 2 Leeds United 33 35 69 3 Southampton 32 25 67 4 Ipswich Town 32 20 66

Daniel Farke's side have won ten of 11 games in all competitions in 2024, including eight consecutive league wins, following a tricky spell during the festive period where they won just once in five games.

They've got their promotion hopes back on track, in spite of both Ipswich and Southampton having games in hand over them. Ipswich themselves went on a run which had them winning once in eight games, but they have now secured consecutive wins for the first time since early December.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin's side lost for the first time since September 23rd as Bristol City secured a 3-1 win to end Saints' club-record 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions in midweek, but they then followed that up with an impressive away win against high-flying West Brom on Friday to keep Leeds on their toes.

They came through their own test with flying colours, but there are bound to be many more twists and turns before the end of the season, and the spot in second could easily change hands multiple times between the three clubs involved.

Gary McAllister predicts Championship promotion winners

Leeds legend Gary McAllister played more times for the Whites than any other club during his professional career with 261 appearances, having also managed the club 49 times in 2008 as well.

He has provided his verdict on the race for promotion in the second tier, explaining that he expects all three sides to be relegated last year to bounce back this season, whilst citing a former Rangers player as one of Leeds' most impressive performers this term.

Speaking via Betway, McAllister said: "I think the three relegated teams will go back up. Ipswich have done brilliantly to keep going and it will be great if they can secure a play-off spot, but Southampton and Leeds are just going to have enough for one of them to go up automatically with the other via the play-offs.

"I've watched Leeds quite a few times this season and they can score goals from all areas of the pitch. I am impressed with Glen Kamara, who came down from Rangers, and [Ethan] Ampadu in the middle of the park has done well. [Crysencio] Summerville and [Patrick] Bamford are playing really well, and Championship defences can’t handle them.

"Whether they can keep clean sheets is another question. But I think Leeds have just got enough to finish second and get the automatic because the fans don't like play-offs!"

Leeds' play-off record

Leeds' recent play-off results are particularly woeful in recent years, as McAllister alludes to. They have lost in all five of their other play-off campaigns during their history, including heartbreak in the final to the likes of Watford and Doncaster Rovers, and a terrible second-leg against Derby County the last time they reached a Championship play-off stage.

They may have played a game more than their competition, but could be the favourites for the second spot in the automatic places, due to having both the momentum and the more favourable fixtures of the three sides in the remaining games.

Although, as McAllister says - it would not be surprising if whoever of Southampton and Leeds misses out goes on and wins the play-offs, given their respective quality.